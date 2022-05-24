Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 20th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0234 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

ARREF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

