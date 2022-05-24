AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.21% of AMETEK worth $69,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 32.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.24. 7,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

