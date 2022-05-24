Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.46 and the highest is $4.12. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $3.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $14.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.79 to $16.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,460,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,624,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.80 and its 200 day moving average is $221.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $176.72 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

