Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Amcor reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Amcor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 150,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.05. 12,447,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,577,589. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

