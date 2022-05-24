Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 447,305 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ameresco by 35.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 291,408 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ameresco by 17.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,596,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,953,000 after purchasing an additional 232,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $12,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,587. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

