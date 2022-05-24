Analysts Anticipate Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.26. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.