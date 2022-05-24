Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.03 Million

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to post $54.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $58.42 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $26.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $172.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.15 million to $175.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.44 million, with estimates ranging from $140.87 million to $151.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,181. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

