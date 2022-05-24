Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Brokerages predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

GRBK traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.