Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.38). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,803,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,113. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $405.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.