Analysts Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) will announce ($3.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.35) and the lowest is ($3.95). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.98) to ($12.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($11.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.72) to ($7.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.32) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $131.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

