Analysts Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.76 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) will announce ($3.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.35) and the lowest is ($3.95). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.98) to ($12.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($11.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.72) to ($7.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.32) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $131.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.