Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 47.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $33.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

