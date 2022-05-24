Analysts Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Post -$2.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 227.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of ($10.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $561.14.

Shares of MSTR traded down $16.71 on Friday, reaching $187.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.25 and a 200 day moving average of $477.58. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $891.38.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

