Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Earnings of $5.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.62 and the highest is $6.70. Novavax posted earnings per share of ($4.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 217.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $25.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.49 to $36.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to $22.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $4.57 on Thursday, hitting $46.83. 156,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. Novavax has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 123.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 89.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 26.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

