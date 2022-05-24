Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post $5.39 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $5.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.66. Boston Beer reported earnings of $4.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $16.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $603.69.

Boston Beer stock traded down $12.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.10. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $322.22 and a 12 month high of $1,133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Boston Beer by 4.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Boston Beer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

