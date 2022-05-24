Analysts Anticipate TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 75.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE TPVG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 2,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,462. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $434.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

