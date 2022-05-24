Analysts Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.66). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 1,834,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

