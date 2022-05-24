Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.94 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.07. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,919,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,255,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.