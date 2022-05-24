Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 2,965,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

