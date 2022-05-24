Analysts Expect Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pear Therapeutics.
Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 422,804 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ PEAR opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72. Pear Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $14.60.
Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
