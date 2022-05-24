Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Earnings of $9.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $9.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $25.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $41.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $49.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $44.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.11 to $48.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $9.35 on Friday, hitting $672.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,960. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $492.13 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $681.48 and a 200 day moving average of $646.62. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,222,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

