Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $462.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will post $462.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $628.00 million and the lowest is $361.50 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $351.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,086,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $57,127,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 625,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 529,755 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WLL traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.49. 284,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,201. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

