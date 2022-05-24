Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WDAY traded down $7.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,155,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,656. Workday has a 12 month low of $157.49 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.80.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

