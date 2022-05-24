Analysts Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $69.87

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.79.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,674. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLS traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 623,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,854. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

