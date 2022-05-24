Analysts Set Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) PT at $23.67

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCH. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCH stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $20.39. 189,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,285. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

