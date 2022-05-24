Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target at $7.78

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTEGF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS BTEGF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 218,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

