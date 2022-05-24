Analysts Set City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Price Target at $18.25

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

CIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 251,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

