Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Target Price at $1,037.50

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,037.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNLPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($15.41) target price (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.79)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 850 ($10.70) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

FNLPF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,899. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

