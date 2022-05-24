Analysts Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT at $45.00

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock remained flat at $$21.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

