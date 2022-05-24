Analysts Set Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

PING traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 16,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,098,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,335,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 849,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,956 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,424,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

