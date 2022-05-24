Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $44.00

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. 1,414,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,702. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $952.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd purchased 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $260,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,693 shares of company stock worth $3,473,202. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

