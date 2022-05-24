Analysts Set Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Target Price at $2,690.00

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,650 ($33.35) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 48,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. Relx has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Relx by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.