Analysts Set Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Target Price at $2,690.00

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,650 ($33.35) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Relx stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 48,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. Relx has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
