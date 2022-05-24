Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price at C$149.55

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$149.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$153.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total transaction of C$580,711.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Insiders have sold a total of 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690 over the last 90 days.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$128.41. The company had a trading volume of 632,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,152. The firm has a market capitalization of C$181.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$123.39 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$134.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

