Analysts Set Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Target Price at $36.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Valneva stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 10,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,616. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Valneva will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

