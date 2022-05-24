Analyzing Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) & ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Datasea alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Datasea and ACI Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACI Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACI Worldwide has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Datasea.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datasea and ACI Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $170,000.00 220.36 -$4.65 million ($0.26) -5.92 ACI Worldwide $1.37 billion 2.18 $127.79 million $1.23 21.14

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACI Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -36.74% -153.88% -65.92% ACI Worldwide 10.31% 16.99% 6.46%

Volatility & Risk

Datasea has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.2% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Datasea on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea (Get Rating)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Omni Commerce, a scalable, omni-channel payment processing platform; ACI Secure eCommerce solution; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; ACI Digital Business Banking, a cloud-based digital banking platform; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, including product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.