Analyzing Viad (NYSE:VVI) & Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -11.97% -74.77% -6.81% Payoneer Global -2.01% -14.21% -1.48%

Viad has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viad and Payoneer Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $507.34 million 1.22 -$92.65 million ($4.48) -6.70 Payoneer Global $473.40 million 3.59 -$33.95 million ($0.63) -7.89

Payoneer Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viad and Payoneer Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 1 1 0 2.50 Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

Viad currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.00%. Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 107.91%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Viad.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Viad on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

