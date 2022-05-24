Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will post $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $489.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Antero Resources stock traded up $4.09 on Monday, reaching $39.37. 12,425,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,242. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Antero Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after buying an additional 612,093 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

