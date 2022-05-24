Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 57.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

ANTM traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $494.85. 1,194,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

