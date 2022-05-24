Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 177.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $497.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.91. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 target price on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

