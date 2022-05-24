Anyswap One Day Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $6.30 or 0.00021525 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $117.47 million and $1.03 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

