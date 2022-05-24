Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $57.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $201,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 259,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,644. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

