Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 199,261 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGB. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,370,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,960,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

