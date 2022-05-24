Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lessened by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.69. 84,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

