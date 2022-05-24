Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.