Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

