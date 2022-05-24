Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

