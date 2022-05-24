Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Million

Brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 million. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $3.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.61 million to $14.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $16.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.40). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,261,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,729,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APVO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

