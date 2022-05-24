Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Million

Brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 million. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $3.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.61 million to $14.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $16.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.40). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,261,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,729,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
APVO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $31.76.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.