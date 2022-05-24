Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apyx Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.17. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 30.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

