Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Sportsman’s Warehouse comprises 0.4% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 226,604 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 752,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,039,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 329,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 848,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,424 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 535,236 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 814,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $384.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

