Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,918,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $129,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after buying an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $478,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,506 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

ACGL stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,141. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

