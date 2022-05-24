Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 6.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arcosa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 206,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,301. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $64.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

